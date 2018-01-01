‌‌
Nokia 8110 4G
Design
The new Nokia 8110 4G

For the originals

Nokia81104G_Hero-phone.png
nokia81104g_02_design_phone01_1024.png

Design

Stand out

The return of the icon. Much like the original, the new Nokia 8110 4G has a curved protective cover you can slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. The unique shape also means you can spin the phone in ways you never imagined.
Nokia81104G_design-phone-02-mobile_865.png

2.4’’

curved screen

Tactile matte keymat

Nokia81104G_design-phone-03-mobile_640.png

Smooth slide

mechanism

Polycarbonate shell

Get your life in sync

Effortlessly import contacts and sync your calendar through Gmail and Outlook.

Store powered by KaiOS to keep you entertained

Snake preloaded

Nokia81104G_Sync-phone.png

Tech

Reloaded with 4G capabilities

You can surf, chat and stream faster with 4G LTE. Plus, the wireless Hotspot feature lets you create your own Wi-Fi connection wherever you are.

Surf faster with 4G LTE

battery.svg

Powerful battery life

The Qualcomm® 205 mobile platform is optimised to bring performance without compromising on battery life, bringing up to 25 days of standby time from a single charge1.

Powerful multi-day battery life, just like the original

Nokia81104G_Tech-phone.png

The details

The new Nokia 8110 4G

nokia_8110_4G-details-black.png

Colors

nokia_8110_4G-details-black.png

Colors

Inside

  • Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS

  • Qualcomm® 205 mobile platform (MSM8905)

  • 512 MB RAM

  • 4 GB storage²

Full specifications

Design

  • Colors Black, Yellow

  • Size 133.45 x 49.3 x 14.9 mm

  • Weight 117 g

Network and connectivity

  • Network speed LTE Cat. 4, SKU 1(Europe) 2G: 900, 1800 3G: WB-CDMA 1, 5, 8 4G: FDD-LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, SKU2 (APAC, MEA,SSA) 2G: 900, 1800 3G: WB-CDMA 1, 5, 8, 39 4G: FDD-LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20 TDD-LTE 39, 40, 41(38)

  • Connectivity WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth® 4.1, GPS/AGPS

Performance

  • Operating system Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS

  • CPU MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz

  • RAM 512 MB

Storage

  • Internal memory 4 GB2

Talk and standby times

  • Talk time (3G) Up to 7 hrs, VoLTE up to 9.3 hrs, GSM 7.2 hrs

  • Standby time (4G) Up to 25 days1 for SS, up to 17.7 days for DS

  • Music playback time Up to 48 hrs

  • Video playback time Up to 6.1 hrs (720p)

Audio

  • Connector 3.5 mm headphone jack

  • Playable audio file formats AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis

  • Radio FM Radio

Display

  • Size and type 2.45” QVGA display, curved screen

  • Material Polycarbonate

Camera

  • Camera 2 MP rear camera with LED flash

Connectors and sensors

  • Cable type MicroUSB (USB 2.0)

  • SIM SIM 1 Micro, SIM 2 Nano

Battery

  • Type Removable 1500 mAh battery3

Other

  • Drip protection (IP52)

Close specs

What's in the box

  • Your Nokia 8110 4G
  • Headset
  • Charger
  • Quick guide

Extras

Still looking?

Find the perfect phone for you

Google, Android and Android One are trademarks of Google LLC; Oreo is a trademark of Mondelez International, Inc. group. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Qualcomm mobile platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1Testing done in lab conditions with no background apps running. 2Pre-installed system software and apps use a significant part of memory space. 3Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.