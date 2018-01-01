Nokia 8110 4G

Design
curved screen
mechanism
Effortlessly import contacts and sync your calendar through Gmail and Outlook.
Tech
You can surf, chat and stream faster with 4G LTE. Plus, the wireless Hotspot feature lets you create your own Wi-Fi connection wherever you are.
Surf faster with 4G LTE
The Qualcomm® 205 mobile platform is optimised to bring performance without compromising on battery life, bringing up to 25 days of standby time from a single charge1.
Powerful multi-day battery life, just like the original
Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
Qualcomm® 205 mobile platform (MSM8905)
512 MB RAM
4 GB storage²
Polycarbonate shell
2 MP camera with LED flash
2.4” curved display
Polycarbonate shell
2 MP camera with LED flash
2.4” curved display
Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
Qualcomm® 205 mobile platform (MSM8905)
512 MB RAM
4 GB storage²
Colors Black, Yellow
Size 133.45 x 49.3 x 14.9 mm
Weight 117 g
Network speed LTE Cat. 4, SKU 1(Europe) 2G: 900, 1800 3G: WB-CDMA 1, 5, 8 4G: FDD-LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, SKU2 (APAC, MEA,SSA) 2G: 900, 1800 3G: WB-CDMA 1, 5, 8, 39 4G: FDD-LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20 TDD-LTE 39, 40, 41(38)
Connectivity WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth® 4.1, GPS/AGPS
Operating system Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
CPU MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz
RAM 512 MB
Internal memory 4 GB2
Talk time (3G) Up to 7 hrs, VoLTE up to 9.3 hrs, GSM 7.2 hrs
Standby time (4G) Up to 25 days1 for SS, up to 17.7 days for DS
Music playback time Up to 48 hrs
Video playback time Up to 6.1 hrs (720p)
Connector 3.5 mm headphone jack
Playable audio file formats AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis
Radio FM Radio
Size and type 2.45” QVGA display, curved screen
Material Polycarbonate
Camera 2 MP rear camera with LED flash
Cable type MicroUSB (USB 2.0)
SIM SIM 1 Micro, SIM 2 Nano
Type Removable 1500 mAh battery3
Drip protection (IP52)
Qualcomm mobile platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
1Testing done in lab conditions with no background apps running. 2Pre-installed system software and apps use a significant part of memory space. 3Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.